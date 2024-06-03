Mumbai: Daughter of IAS Couple Vikas and Radhika Rastogi Jumps To Death From Suruchi Apartment, Near Mantralaya

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 3, 2024 12:47 PM2024-06-03T12:47:39+5:302024-06-03T13:12:08+5:30

Lipi Rastogi, the daughter of IAS officers Vikas and Radhika Rastogi, died by suicide this morning in Mumbai. She jumped from the 10th floor of the government accommodation at Nariman Point around 4 a.m. Despite being rushed to GT Hospital, she was declared dead upon arrival.

Reports indicate that the 26-year-old, who was pursuing her LLB in Sonipat, Haryana, had been experiencing anxiety over her academic performance. She left a suicide note, now in police custody, stating that no one should be blamed for her death. An unnatural death has been registered, and the police are currently investigating the matter.

 

 

 

 

