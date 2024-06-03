Mumbai: Daughter of IAS Couple Vikas and Radhika Rastogi Jumps To Death From Suruchi Apartment, Near Mantralaya

Lipi Rastogi, the daughter of IAS officers Vikas and Radhika Rastogi, died by suicide this morning in Mumbai. She jumped from the 10th floor of the government accommodation at Nariman Point around 4 a.m. Despite being rushed to GT Hospital, she was declared dead upon arrival.

"Lipi (27), daughter of Vikas Chandra Rastogi and Radhika Rastogi, jumped from 10th floor of their Govt accommodation at Nariman Point at around 4am. She was immediately taken to GT Hospital where she was declared dead. She was studying LLB at Sonipat Haryana and was in anxiety… — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2024

Reports indicate that the 26-year-old, who was pursuing her LLB in Sonipat, Haryana, had been experiencing anxiety over her academic performance. She left a suicide note, now in police custody, stating that no one should be blamed for her death. An unnatural death has been registered, and the police are currently investigating the matter.