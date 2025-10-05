Mumbai Delivery Boy’s Alleged Misconduct With Woman Caught on Camera, Prompts Police Response

A woman has ignited widespread discussion on social media after accusing a Blinkit delivery driver of inappropriately touching her during a delivery. She posted a video on X showing the incident, claiming that the driver “touched her chest” while handing over a parcel. In a follow-up post, she stated that she had to place the parcel in front of her to avoid further contact. The footage shows the driver, dressed in Blinkit’s yellow uniform, handing over the package and accepting payment. As he returns the change, his hand appears to brush against the woman’s chest, prompting her to shield herself with the parcel.

The woman voiced disappointment with Blinkit’s initial response, calling it inadequate and slow. “This is what happened with me today while ordering from Blinkit. The delivery guy asked for my address again and then touched me inappropriately. This is NOT acceptable. @letsblinkit please take strict action. #Harassment #Safety @letsblinkit ...is women safety a joke in India?” she wrote on X alongside the video. She later claimed that Blinkit acted only after she presented video proof. Initially, her verbal complaint resulted in just a warning and sensitivity training for the driver. Once she submitted the clip, Blinkit terminated his contract and banned him from the platform.

Hi, we appreciate your time over the phone. We’re truly sorry for the incident and understand how upsetting this must be. Please be assured that the necessary actions have been taken as discussed. Feel free to DM us for any further questions or support. ~ZR… — Blinkit (@letsblinkit) October 4, 2025

Blinkit later responded publicly, writing, “Hi, we appreciate your time over the phone. We're truly sorry for the incident and understand how upsetting this must be. Please be assured that the necessary actions have been taken as discussed. Feel free to DM us for any further questions or support.” Mumbai Police also acknowledged her tweet, saying, “We have followed you. Please share your contact details in DM.” The incident has since prompted both outrage and debate on social media over the safety of women using delivery services.

We have followed you. Please share your contact details in DM. — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 4, 2025

Reactions on X were sharply divided, with many users supporting the woman and urging action against the delivery agent, while others speculated that the contact could have been unintentional. One user wrote, “Yes, it can be clearly seen he deliberately brought his hand close to your upper body and touched you inappropriately. You flinching can be seen. You're lucky or well prepared camera wise .. without this recording it would be hard to pin his crime. Take it up strongly.” Another commented, “It's clearly evident, he didn’t do it intentionally. You handed over the money on his right hand and the guy had Delivery on left! You are seeking attention! Simple.” A third added, “It's evident that this guy's actions were deliberate and not accidental. It's highly inappropriate and violation of personal space and safety.”