Mumbai Digital Harassment Case: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Morphed Obscene Images of Woman on Social Media; Booked

In a disturbing case of digital harassment and defamation, a 21-year-old woman from Ghatkopar has alleged that her former boyfriend tried to malign her character by sharing morphed obscene images on social media. The accused, identified as 25-year-old Rahul from Surat, Gujarat, has been booked by Pant Nagar Police under charges of molestation and relevant sections of the IT Act.

According to the police, the complainant lives with her family in Ghatkopar and had met Rahul two years ago. Their acquaintance soon developed into a romantic relationship, with Rahul frequently travelling from Surat to Mumbai to meet her. They used to meet four to five times a month and had clicked several personal photographs together, which were stored on Rahul’s mobile phone.

Things began to sour when the woman discovered that Rahul had started drinking. Disturbed by his behaviour and verbal abuse under the influence of alcohol, she decided to end the relationship in February 2025. Following the breakup, she ceased all communication with him and blocked him on social media.

However, Rahul reportedly continued to harass her. He made multiple attempts to contact her through a private messaging app, especially during odd hours. He even threatened to harm himself and blackmailed her with the threat of leaking their private photographs online if she refused to maintain contact or agree to marry him.

Eventually, Rahul allegedly went ahead and uploaded morphed obscene images of the woman on social media platforms, in an apparent attempt to defame her. When the woman confronted him, he deleted the pictures but hurled abuses at her and her family.

Traumatised by the incident, the woman approached the Pant Nagar Police and lodged a formal complaint. After preliminary investigation, the police registered a case under sections pertaining to molestation and the Information Technology Act. Police officials confirmed that an inquiry is currently underway, and Rahul will soon be called in for questioning. Legal action, including arrest, is likely to follow based on the outcome of the investigation.