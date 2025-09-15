Mumbai Drenched in Heavy Rains: Simple Remedies to Tackle Colds and Fever This Monsoon

Mumbai witnessed another wet and chaotic morning as unrelenting rains flooded streets and disrupted traffic. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, predicting heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and strong winds in the coming days. While citizens are advised to stay indoors, doctors warn that the sudden change in temperature and humidity is fueling seasonal illnesses such as viral colds and fever. These conditions weaken immunity, leaving people more vulnerable. Fever, though a natural defence against infections, often leaves the body weak. Thankfully, some simple practices can ease symptoms and help speed up recovery.

Maharashtra: Severe waterlogging was reported in Bandra due to continuous rains since last night pic.twitter.com/RZCguNip6B — IANS (@ians_india) September 15, 2025

1. Stay Hydrated

Fluids are essential during fever as the body loses water through sweating. Drink plenty of water, herbal teas, or electrolyte-rich drinks to restore balance and maintain energy. Proper hydration helps regulate body temperature and supports faster recovery.

2. Eat Light and Nutritious Meals

Opt for easy-to-digest foods that nourish without burdening the digestive system. Soups, broths, fruits, and vegetables provide essential vitamins and minerals needed for healing.

Also Read: Mumbai Rains Disrupt Air Travel; Air India, IndiGo Issue Advisories, Urge Flyers to Check Flight Status

3. Maintain a Cool Environment

Light clothing, proper ventilation, and a moderate room temperature prevent overheating. A damp cloth on the forehead or a lukewarm bath can also ease discomfort caused by fever.

4. Prioritise Rest

Adequate sleep and relaxation strengthen the immune system, allowing it to fight infections more effectively. Avoid physical exertion until you feel fully recovered.

5. Use Medicines Safely

Over-the-counter options like acetaminophen or ibuprofen may reduce fever and body aches. However, avoid excessive self-medication—seek medical advice if symptoms persist or worsen.

With monsoon showers expected to continue, following these simple measures can help safeguard your health and reduce the risk of seasonal illnesses. Hydration, balanced meals, rest, and timely medical attention make recovery smoother. Prevention and care remain the best shields against the seasonal flu.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not replace professional medical advice. Always consult a doctor regarding health concerns or treatment.