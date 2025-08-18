Mumbai DRI Busts Mephedrone Manufacturing Unit in Bhopal Linked to Dawood Ibrahim Gang; Three Arrested

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai has busted a mephedrone MD drug manufacturing unit in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, linked to Thane and an international drug network run by Salim Dola, connected to the Dawood Ibrahim gang. The DRI team arrested three suspects in case. According to the news agency IANS, the factory was operational in the Jagdishpur area in Huzur Tehsil of Bhopal district.

According to information given by DRI after the interrogation, the raw material in the manufacture of the narcotic drug were supplied from Bhiwandi on the direction of Dola. Around 400 kg of raw material was supplied to the Bhopal factory between March and July for mephedrone production.

Three accused involved in the racket were arrested. The DRI investigation and questioning of other suspects who allegedly operated between the Bhopal and Bhiwandi areas to run the drug syndicate were conducted.

According to DRI officials, one of the accused received a call from Turkey-based Salim Dola in February 2025, who gave him a huge amount to produce chemicals for the manufacture of mephedrone. A chemical supplier identified as Viren Shah was also included and was offered a commission of around Rs 2,000 per kilogram above the market price, according to The Indian Express.

Shah has been alleged that he supply “2 Bromo 4 Methyl Propiophenone” every month and had supplied 50 kilograms of the checcmical in March, 100 kilograms in April, 50 kilograms in May, 100 kilograms in June and100 kilograms in July, said an official.

An official told Indian Express that the team of accused, along with Shah, planned to supply the chemicals without bill receipt on the instructions of Dola to avoid any trail of the illegal supply of chemicals and created forged documents.

The Mumbai DRI zonal team also summoned Azharuddin Idrisi on Saturday. During interrogation, he revealed that Ashraf Rain offered him monetary benefits for transporting raw material from Bhiwandi and Thane to Bhopal.