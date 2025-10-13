Mumbai: DRI Busts Rs 4.64 Crore Gold Smuggling Racket at CSMI Airport, Four Arrested Including Airport Staff

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai, has busted a major gold smuggling syndicate operating through Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport, seizing 4 kg of foreign-origin gold valued at ₹4.64 crore. Four people, including an airport staffer, two handlers, and a passenger, have been arrested in connection with the case.

According to DRI officials, the operation, codenamed “Operation Golden Sweep,” uncovered a highly organised network that had been smuggling gold from Niamey (Niger) to Mumbai. The accused passenger carried the gold concealed on his person during the flight. Upon arrival, the gold was hidden in the overhead baggage compartment of the aircraft. It was later retrieved by an airport services staffer, who smuggled it out of the airport and handed it over to handlers for onward delivery through multiple intermediaries.

Investigations are ongoing to identify other members of the syndicate and track financial transactions linked to the operation.

Just two days earlier, the DRI had seized 10.5 kg of 24-karat gold worth ₹12.58 crore and arrested 13 individuals, including airport staff, handlers, and the mastermind behind another smuggling racket.

With these coordinated actions, the DRI has so far seized over 14 kg of smuggled gold valued at ₹17 crore under Operation Golden Sweep. Officials said the operation exposes the growing nexus between airport personnel and organised smuggling syndicates, which poses serious economic and security risks.

The DRI reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding India’s economic interests and securing its borders from such transnational smuggling activities.