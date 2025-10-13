Mumbai: DRI Foils Rs 6.32 Crore Chinese Firecracker Smuggling Bid at Nhava Sheva Port

In a major anti-smuggling operation, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai, has foiled an attempt to smuggle 20 metric tonnes of Chinese-origin firecrackers worth ₹6.32 crore through Nhava Sheva Port.

According to officials, the contraband was misdeclared as “leggings” in import documents to evade detection. Upon examination, DRI officers discovered that nearly 95% of the container was filled with Chinese firecrackers concealed behind a superficial layer of leggings placed at the front. Around 60,000 pieces of fireworks were recovered and subsequently seized under the provisions of the Customs Act.

In recent months, DRI has been actively cracking down on such illegal imports. Under a similar operation, codenamed “Operation Fire Trail,” the agency had earlier intercepted and seized around 100 metric tonnes of smuggled Chinese firecrackers valued at approximately ₹35 crore from seven containers at Nhava Sheva Port, Mundra Port, and Kandla SEZ.

Import of firecrackers into India is classified as ‘Restricted’ under the Foreign Trade Policy and requires specific licences from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) as per the Explosive Rules, 2008. Officials said these imported firecrackers often contain banned and hazardous chemicals such as red lead, copper oxide, and lithium, posing serious risks to public safety and the environment.

The DRI stated that such consignments not only endanger human lives but also threaten port infrastructure and the logistics supply chain due to their combustible nature. Reaffirming its commitment, the agency said it remains vigilant in detecting and dismantling illicit networks attempting to smuggle hazardous and restricted goods into the country.