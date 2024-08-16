Mumbai: DRI Seizes ₹20 Crore Worth of Cocaine at CSMI Airport, Female Passenger Arrested

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai has arrested a female passenger who arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from Nairobi. Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted the passenger and conducted a thorough examination of her baggage, leading to the discovery of a suspicious substance.

During the inspection, the officers found 1,983 grams of a viscous liquid concealed in two shampoo and lotion bottles. Upon testing, the substance was confirmed to be cocaine, a narcotic drug banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The syndicate involved had cleverly disguised the liquid cocaine to resemble shampoo or lotion, making it challenging for authorities to detect.

The estimated value of the seized contraband is approximately ₹20 crore in the illicit market. The arrested passenger has been booked under the NDPS Act, 1985,and has been remanded to judicial custody pending further investigation.