Mumbai: DRI Seizes ₹3.33 Crore Worth of Gold at Airport, Two Arrested

In a major operation, officers from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted two passengers arriving from Abu Dhabi on Flight No. EY 206 at Mumbai airport. The duo was apprehended after crossing the Customs green channel.

During a personal search, officials discovered four packets of foreign-origin gold, in the form of gold dust mixed with wax, concealed in specially designed pockets of a jacket worn by one of the passengers. This jacket had been handed to him by the second passenger in Abu Dhabi.

Read Also | Mumbai: DRI Seizes ₹20 Crore Worth of Cocaine at CSMI Airport, Female Passenger Arrested

A total of 4,525 grams of gold dust, valued at ₹3.33 crore, was recovered and seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Both passengers have been arrested and are currently in custody.