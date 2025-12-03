Mumbai Drug Bust: Heroin Worth Rs 50 Lakh and Cash Found in Borivali; Two Arrested

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) Kandivali Unit of Mumbai Crime Branch arrested two drug peddlers and recovered heroin worth Rs 50 lakh and cash of Rs 5 lakh. The drug peddlers are residents of Kalamboli and Panvel.

Acting on the tip, the ANC unit of Kandivali laid a trap in Borivali and apprehended the suspects and seized the drugs worth lakhs of value in the international market. Both have been booked under the NDPS Act and produced in court, which sent them to police custody. Police are now investigating the intended recipients and the source of the drugs.

Another major drug trafficking case came to light on Tuesday, where a husband and wife were allegedly involved in supplying drugs in the city. The pair, known in the drug network by the aliases Bunty and Babali. They were apprehended from the Rashtriya Udyan Metro Station on the Western Express Highway in Borivali East.

During the search operation, the ANC team found 511 grams of heroin valued at around Rs 2.4 crore in the international market. Police also seized two mobile phones.