Mumbai: Gang Posing as BMC Officials Extorts Small Businesses in Dharavi; One Arrested, Three Absconding

Mumbai’s Dharavi, the largest slum in Asia, has once again come under the spotlight after a gang posing as officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was exposed for extorting money from small business owners by threatening them with child-labour cases. The police have arrested one accused, identified as Hanumanta Kurchikurve (36), while the alleged mastermind—two women—and another male accomplice are still on the run.

The incident came to light after Abid Bigna Shaikh (35), who runs a bag-manufacturing unit in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, lodged a complaint. According to Shaikh, the incident took place on the first floor of Ambedkar Chawl near Akbar General Stores, where his factory is located.

Shaikh stated that he was inside his workshop where his own children and his brother’s children were playing. At that time, two women—Dipali Deepak Dalvi and Megha Sonawane—entered the premises, claiming to be BMC employees. On seeing the children, they immediately accused Shaikh of child labour violations and threatened strict legal action. Using this threat, the women forced him to pay ₹25,000 on the spot. Sources said the same gang had extorted money from several other small businesses in the area the same day using similar tactics.

A short while after the extortion, Dipali Dalvi returned to Shaikh’s factory, this time accompanied by Hanumanta Nagappa Kurchikurve. They demanded a bag as further “settlement,” and when Shaikh refused, they again threatened to file a case.

Repeated visits and threats made Shaikh suspicious. He alerted nearby shopkeepers and locals, who gathered quickly. Seeing the crowd approach, Dipali and another unknown man fled. However, locals managed to catch Hanumanta Kurchikurve and handed him over to the police. Dharavi Police’s detection staff later arrested him from his residence in the transit camp area around 2.15 pm on Tuesday. According to police, he has no prior criminal record.

Based on Shaikh’s complaint, the Dharavi Police have registered a case against Dipali Deepak Dalvi, Megha Sonawane, Hanumanta Nagappa Kurchikurve and another unidentified accused for criminal conspiracy, impersonating BMC officials and extortion. Special teams have been formed to trace the absconding accused, and a search is underway.