Mumbai: Drunk Auto Driver Assaults Police Constable in Dahisar

In a shocking incident, an autorickshaw driver allegedly abused and assaulted a police constable on duty in Dahisar, obstructing government work.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday night when Constable Yogesh Pramod Meher, who is posted at Dahisar Police Station and resides in Virar, was deployed on security duty at Harishankar Joshi Marg, Charanaka VIP Centre area, during the Dahi Handi celebrations.

Around 8:15 pm, Meher noticed an autorickshaw driver refusing to take passengers near Charanaka VIP Centre. When he approached the driver and inquired, the man started arguing. On sensing that the driver was under the influence of alcohol, Constable Meher attempted to take him into custody.

During the process, the accused Akshay Chandu Ugreja (28), a resident of Shantinagar Dongri, Jankalyan Bhavan No. 3, Dahisar, allegedly hurled abuses and punched the constable on his face, causing minor injuries. He also attempted to obstruct him from performing his official duty.

Based on Meher’s complaint, Dahisar Police registered a case under various sections for assaulting, abusing, and obstructing a public servant while on duty. The accused was arrested immediately after the case was registered. However, he was later released on a notice.

Investigations have revealed that Ugreja was driving his rickshaw in a drunken state and was refusing passengers before the confrontation with the constable.