Mumbai: ED Raids Shilpa Shetty's Residence in Pornography Case Linked to Husband Raj Kundra

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid at Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s residence in Mumbai's Santacruz, at 6 am on Friday, November 29. The raid is part of an ongoing investigation into her husband, Raj Kundra, who is implicated in a pornography case and a separate money laundering probe.

The ED also searched 15 locations linked to Kundra in Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh. Kundra, who was arrested in 2021 by the Mumbai Police in the pornography case and later granted bail, is now under investigation in connection with a Bitcoin fraud involving Ajay Bhardwaj, according to a report by News9live.

The central agency has reportedly seized Shilpa Shetty’s Juhu property, alleging that Kundra used illicit funds to purchase the flat before transferring its ownership to his wife. The investigation into Kundra’s financial dealings continues, with authorities examining his alleged use of proceeds from illegal activities.