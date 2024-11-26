Mumbai: Eknath Shinde Appeals to Shiv Sena Party Workers Not To Assemble at Varsha Niwas After Election Victory

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde urged his supporters to refrain from gathering outside Varsha Niwas, the official residence of the Chief Minister, or any other location in his support.

"After the great victory of Mahayutti, our government will be formed once again in the state. As a grand alliance, we contested the election together and are still together today. Out of love for me, some congregations have appealed to everyone to gather together and come to Mumbai. I am deeply grateful for your love", said CM Eknath Shinde in a post X.

महायुतीच्या प्रचंड विजयानंतर राज्यात पुन्हा एकदा आपले सरकार स्थापन होणार आहे. महायुती म्हणून आपण एकत्रित निवडणूक लढवली आणि आजही एकत्रच आहोत. माझ्यावरील प्रेमापोटी काही मंडळींनी सर्वांना एकत्र जमण्याचे, मुंबईत येण्याचे आवाहन केले आहे. तुमच्या या प्रेमासाठी मी अत्यंत मनापासून ऋणी… — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) November 25, 2024

Also Read| ‘You’d Have Lost If I Had Campaigned’: Ajit Pawar’s Playful Remark to Rohit Pawar, Video Goes Viral.

But I appeal that no one should come together in my support in such a manner. Once again it is my humble request that Shiv Sena workers should not assemble at Varsha Niwas or anywhere else. The grand alliance has been and will continue to be strong for a strong and prosperous Maharashtra, Shinde further said.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has secured a decisive victory in the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024, ensuring its continued hold on power in the state. The NDA coalition achieved a commanding majority with 235 seats in the 288-member assembly. According to data from the Election Commission of India, the BJP emerged as the dominant force, winning 132 seats, while Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena secured 57 seats and Ajit Pawar's NCP won 41 seats.