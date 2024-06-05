Mumbai Election Results 2024: NOTA Becomes Top Choice After MVA and Grand Alliance Candidates

Mumbai: Barring the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Grand Alliance candidates, no other party candidate or independent candidate in the fray could get more votes than NOTA in all the six constituencies of Mumbai. Voters have preferred NOTA. People turned their backs on voting after the state witnessed divisive politics. The voting percentage in the state dropped. With an already low turnout, all eyes were on which candidate took the lead with how many votes and how many votes.

While the NOTA vote share in this election has come down compared to the NOTA vote share in the 2019 elections, the NOTA vote share is higher than that of some of the winning candidates. Voters had expressed their displeasure with the candidates after the change in the direction of state politics.

As a result, the voting percentage had dropped. While some decided not to vote, others expressed their displeasure through NOTA. Except for the candidates of the major parties, there was no competent candidate in the electoral arena and the voters preferred NOTA itself. A total of 75,263 voters exercised nota rights in six constituencies in Mumbai.

In the Mumbai North West constituency, there was a tight contest between Uddhav Sena candidate Amol Kirtikar and Shinde Sena's Ravindra Waikar. Waikar has a majority of just 48 votes over Kirtikar. However, in the same constituency, NOTA polled 15,161 votes.

Mumbai North West

Total Votes NOTA Votes % 2024 9,54,939 15,161 1.59 2019 9,41,497 18,225 1.94

South Mumbai

Total Votes NOTA Votes % 2024 7,73,113 13,411 1.73 2019 8,01,611 15,115 1.8



South Central

Total Votes NOTA Votes % 2024 7,94,524 13,423 1.69 2019 7,97,250 13,834 1.73

North East

Total Votes NOTA Votes % 2024 9,26,469 10,173 1.1 2019 9,08,993 12,466 1.37

North Mumbai

Total Votes NOTA Votes % 2024 10,35493 13,346 1.29 2019 9,89,759 11,966 1.21

North Central