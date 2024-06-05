Pawar Family Puts Celebration Pictures After Supriya Sule Wins Baramati, Guess Who Is Missing?

In a high-profile clash in Baramati, Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule got better of her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar. Sule won for the fourth time in a fiercely fought battle, proving she is the heir apparent of Sharad Pawar in the family stronghold of Baramati where Pawar senior has been elected for the past five decades. However, the celebration was notably marked by the absence of Ajit Pawar, Supriya’s cousin, from the family photos shared by Rohit Pawar on X (formerly Twitter).

Supriya Sule won with a margin of 7,32,312 votes, surpassing Sunetra Pawar’s 5,73,979 votes. This decisive win is seen as a significant achievement for the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP amidst the ongoing political dynamics within the Maharashtra politics.

Pawar Family Photo

Rohit Pawar, another prominent member of the Pawar family, shared the celebratory pictures on social media, showcasing the joyous mood within the family. The pictures included several family members, but conspicuously missing was Ajit Pawar and her wife Sunetra, Supriya’s cousin and a key figure in the Pawar family.

Reacting to her defeat, Sunetra Pawar said, “The results are unexpected but I accept this with all humility and assure everyone that we will introspect and take necessary steps. I thank all those who worked for me.”

This is the first time Ajit Pawar has been absent from such a family gathering, and his absence has sparked speculation and raised eyebrows within political circles.