Baramati Lok Sabha Results 2024: Supriya Sule Wins Against Sister-In-Law Sunetra Pawar In Prestige Battle

NCP (SCP)'s Supriya Sule has defeated her sister-in-law and NCP (Ajit)'s candidate Sunetra Pawar in family bastion of Baramati by margin of over 1 lakh votes.

The battle had caught attention of the entire country since Sule's cousin Ajit Pawar fielded his wife against her. The election was more of a contest between NCP founder Sharad Pawar and nephew Ajit Pawar over who'd dominate Baramati and western Maharashtra region after Ajit Pawar engineered a split in the party.

The NCP (SCP) has announced that it will celebrate for 24 hours.

The Baramati constituency comprises six Assembly segments, including Daund, Indapur, Baramati, Purandar, Bhor, and Khadakwasala. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Supriya Sule secured victory for the NCP with a significant margin of 155,774 votes. She amassed a total of 686,714 votes, clinching a vote share of 53.00%, triumphing over Kanchan Rahul Kool from the BJP, who received 530,940 votes (40.61%).