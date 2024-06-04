Baramati Lok Sabha Results 2024: Will Celebrate For 24 Hours If Supriya Sule Wins, Says NCP As Pawar Scioness Leads

The Nationalist Congress Party, under the leadership of Sharad Pawar, has announced plans for a 24-hour celebration, starting from 12 PM today until 12 PM tomorrow, should Supriya Sule emerge victorious in the prestigious contest. At the time of this report's preparation, Sule held a lead against her sister-in-law, Sunetra Pawar.

The battle between Sule and Pawar is tightly contested in the Pawar stronghold of Baramati. Following the NCP split orchestrated by Ajit Pawar, the Baramati contest has garnered nationwide attention as the Pawar vs. Pawar battle unfolds.

The Baramati constituency comprises six Assembly segments, including Daund, Indapur, Baramati, Purandar, Bhor, and Khadakwasala. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Supriya Sule secured victory for the NCP with a significant margin of 155,774 votes. She amassed a total of 686,714 votes, clinching a vote share of 53.00%, triumphing over Kanchan Rahul Kool from the BJP, who received 530,940 votes (40.61%).