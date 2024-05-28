Mumbai: Enhanced Fire Safety Checks in City Malls After Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire

Mumbai: In the wake of a fire that broke out in Rajkot's gaming zone, the Mumbai fire brigade has gone into alert mode and will check fire safety systems in all malls in Mumbai from Sunday till May 31. Chief Fire Officer (Additional Charge) Santosh Sawant said notices will be sent to establishments found guilty of defying fire safety norms and necessary instructions will be issued.

The Mumbai Fire Service conducts regular and surprise inspections of all commercial and residential establishments in Mumbai. Before the last session, the fire brigade had inspected 69 properties in the city and submitted a report. Notices were also sent to six to seven malls after they found lapses in fire safety. Now, after the Rajkot incident, the Mumbai Fire Brigade is back on alert mode. With it being a holiday season, large swathes of people come to malls. "By May 31, all malls in Mumbai will be inspected once again. How many malls have fire safety systems operating as per norms after inspections? We will cite the number of lapses," Sawant said.

What exactly is the investigation?

Is the total traffic in the malls and the available space sufficient for it? Are the entrances and exit doors to the gaming zone larger and more spacious? Since the various games are based on electrical equipment, was it properly scrutinized? Have any preliminary permissions required for gaming zones and malls been taken from these ward officers or the concerned administrative authorities? The fire department will take cognizance of the matter.

Coordination with police ward officers

The drive will last for a week and soon fire safety system checks and license check drives in restaurants and bars will also be taken up with the help of police and ward officials. Malls and bars, restaurants, and orchestra bars will be given time to comply with fire safety regulations, and if there are any errors in the license, they will be given time to comply. The BMC has threatened to take action after this deadline.