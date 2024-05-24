Mumbai Faces Water Crisis as Lake Levels Plummet to Three-Year Low

With over 20 days remaining until the southwest monsoon reaches Mumbai, water levels in the lakes supplying the city have fallen to 10.28%. BMC officials have stated that while there are currently no plans for a water cut, the situation is being closely monitored. The monsoon is officially expected to begin on June 11. However, if there is any further delay, civic authorities may have to impose a water cut, as current water levels are at a three-year low.

As of May 23, the total water stocks in the seven lakes supplying Mumbai stood at 1.48 lakh million litres, or 10.28% of the required levels. On the same date last year, the water stocks were at 2.31 lakh million litres, accounting for 16%.

According to a report of TOI, Civic officials said that 1% of the water stock is almost sufficient to fulfil the water requirement of the city for three days. This year, as water stocks in the seven lakes were lower than the previous years from the beginning itself, in Feb the state irrigation department had approved BMC's request for additional reserve water stock from Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna.

The BMC supplies approximately 3,800 million litres of water daily to Mumbai. The largest share, 48%, comes from the Bhatsa lake. Upper Vaitarna contributes 16%, Middle Vaitarna 12%, Modak Sagar 11%, and Tansa 10%. Tulsi and Vihar lakes, situated within Sanjay Gandhi National Park, collectively provide 2%.