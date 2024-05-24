Navi Mumbai Water Cut: Panvel and Surrounding Areas to Face Disruption on May 26 and 27, Details Inside

There will be a temporary halt in water supply to several nodes including Panvel, New Panvel, Kalamboli, Karamjade, and Kalundre as the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) undertakes repairs on the water treatment plant's pipeline and electricity supply. This shutdown is scheduled from 9 am on May 26 until 9 am on May 27. Water supply is expected to resume on May 27 morning, albeit at reduced pressure. Normal supply levels are anticipated to be restored by May 28.

As part of monsoon preparations within the Nhava Sheva water supply scheme, MJP will conduct necessary repairs on the water channel, electrical infrastructure, and undertake construction work at the Bhokarpada water treatment plant. During the specified period from May 26 to May 27, there will be no water supply to Panvel City, Panvel Rural, and CIDCO Colonies. Subsequently, on May 27, water supply will resume, albeit at low pressure for the next 24 hours. Normal pressure levels are expected to be restored by the morning of May 28.

Under the Nhava Sheva water supply scheme, a total of 115 MLD water is supplied to CIDCO Colony and Panvel city by MJP from the Patalganga river at Raasani. To ensure the timely completion of repair works, MJP has mobilized over 700 laborers and technical staff. Continuous work efforts are underway to address all repair-related tasks concerning the water channel ahead of the monsoon season. MJP, CIDCO, and the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) have jointly urged citizens to store water and utilize it judiciously during the shutdown period to minimize inconvenience.