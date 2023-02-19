President Murmu to address Arunachal Pradesh Assembly

New Delhi, Feb 19 President Droupadi Murmu will visit Arunachal Pradesh from February 20 to 21, an official statement said.

On February 20, she will attend the 37th Statehood Day celebrations of Arunachal Pradesh and then a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the state government at Itanagar, it said.

On February 21, the President will address the special session of the Assembly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor