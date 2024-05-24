Thane Traffic Update: Heavy Vehicles Ban on Ghodbunder Road Due to Repair Work from May 24 to June 6

The Public Works Department (PWD) will be undertaking repair work on a 700-meter stretch of road at the Gaimukh Ghat on the Ghodbunder Road from May 24 to June 6. As a result, the Thane Traffic Police has banned heavy vehicles on the Ghodbunder Road during this period. This is likely to cause major traffic congestion on the Thane, Ghodbunder, and Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway.

Thousands of heavy vehicles from Mumbai, Gujarat, Bhiwandi, and JNPT port in Uran use the Ghodbunder Road daily. The number of light vehicles plying on this road from Mumbai, Vasai, Virar, and Bhayander is also high. State Transport (ST) buses and buses of the municipal transport department also ply on this road. During the monsoon, large potholes form on the Ghodbunder Road, leading to traffic congestion.

Read More: Dombivli Blast Update: Death Toll Rises to 9, Witnesses Share Accounts of Tragedy

Light vehicles to ply on the road

While heavy vehicles will be banned on the Ghodbunder Road, light vehicles will continue to ply on the road. Traffic is likely to be diverted to one side during the repairs. The Ghodbunder Ghat road is extremely narrow, and if the traffic load increases at once, there may be long queues of vehicles on the Thane, Ghodbunder, and Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. The congestion is likely to increase further if there is waterlogging during the monsoon.

Traffic diversions for heavy vehicles

Heavy vehicles going from Mumbai and Thane towards Ghodbunder will be banned from entering at Kapurbawdi Chowk and Majiwada. These vehicles will go from the Kapurbawdi Traffic Branch office via Khareghat Toll Naka, Mankoli, Anjurphata Road. Or they will go via Kasheli, Anjurphata Road.

Heavy vehicles going from Mumbra and Kalwa towards Ghodbunder will be banned from entering Khareghat Toll Naka. These vehicles will go from Khareghat Creek Bridge underpass via Khareghat Toll Naka, Mankoli Road.

Heavy vehicles going from Nashik towards Ghodbunder will be banned from entering Mankoli Naka. These vehicles will take a right turn under Mankoli Bridge and go via Anjurphata Road. Heavy vehicles going from Gujarat towards Thane via Ghodbunder will be banned from entering Chinchoti Naka. These vehicles will go from Chinchoti Naka via Kamani, Anjurphata, Mankoli, Bhiwandi Road.