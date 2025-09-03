Mumbai: Fake Cops Dupe Businessman of ₹10.30 Lakh at Bandra Terminus; Two Arrested

Incidents of passengers being extorted under the guise of railway police have been on the rise in recent days at Vasai and Mumbai Central. In a similar case, a businessman was cheated of ₹10.30 lakh near Bandra Terminus by two men posing as railway policemen. The accused, identified as Nilesh Kalsulkar (45) and Praveen Shukla (32), have been arrested, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

According to police, the complainant Vikas Gupta, a Malad-based garment trader, was travelling to Gujarat on Monday to purchase stock for his business. While waiting near the railway canteen at Bandra Terminus, he was approached by two unknown men claiming to be police officers.

The duo questioned Gupta about his destination and demanded to check his bag. On finding cash inside, they asked Gupta to prove ownership of the money. Unable to furnish documents immediately, Gupta grew nervous. Taking advantage of the situation, the impostors seized the cash and warned him he would not get it back. Soon after, Gupta realised he had been duped and lodged a complaint with the Bandra Railway Police.

A case was registered, and investigations led to the arrest of the two accused. "We have booked the men for impersonating police personnel and cheating. Whether any real railway policemen are involved will be clear after further investigation," a senior railway police officer said.

Meanwhile, sources hinted at possible involvement of senior railway police officials. CCTV footage from Bandra Terminus and Khar Road railway station allegedly shows a woman police officer and other staff carrying bags, which has now become part of the probe.