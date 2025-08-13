Mumbai: Fake Printer Ink and Toner Worth Over ₹83 Lakh Seized in Tilaknagar Raid

Mumbai Police seized a massive stock of counterfeit printer ink, refill toners, MRP stickers, holograms and other materials of various reputed brands during a raid in the Tilaknagar area. The seized goods are valued at approximately ₹83,83,927, along with a Maruti Suzuki goods tempo worth around ₹5 lakh.

According to Hambirrao Sathe, Senior Investigation Officer of E.I.P.R. India Pvt. Ltd., they had received information that counterfeit products were being stored in Chembur for sale. Acting on this tip-off, police officials along with company representatives conducted a raid on 12 August. During the operation, a large quantity of fake printer ink and toners was found in possession of warehouse owner Narayan Karman Vavia (51). He did not possess any valid licence or purchase bills for the goods.

Investigations revealed that the counterfeit products were being manufactured using laser engraving machines, desktop computers and other tools. A goods tempo parked at the site was also found loaded with a significant quantity of fake products. Its driver, Pappu kumar Suryadev Pal (24), admitted he was transporting the goods as per company orders.

The seized material included 790 Canon ink bottles worth about ₹1.33 lakh. All the goods were sealed in the presence of panch witnesses. Police have registered a case against Narayan Vavia and the tempo driver under relevant sections, and further investigation is underway by Tilaknagar Police.