Mumbai: Farhan Akhtar's Mother Duped of Rs 12 Lakh by Her Driver and His Associate

Actor and director Farhan Akhtar’s mother Honey Irani was duped of Rs. 12 lakh by her driver Naresh Singh (35),and Arun Singh (52), and his associate an employee at a petrol station near Bandra Lake. The allegations involve misuse of fuel cards issued in Farhan Akhtar’s name to siphon off money instead of purchasing fuel.The fraud came to light when Honey Irani’s manager, Diya Bhatia (36), noticed irregularities in the fuel usage records. A vehicle with a fuel tank of 35 litres was showing refills of 62 litres, and records indicated fuel purchases for a car that had been sold seven years earlier. On questioning, Naresh Singh failed to provide satisfactory answers and admitted to using the card for fuel fills. Further investigation revealed he had used three separate fuel cards issued in Akhtar’s name.

Police investigations found that Singh had obtained the cards from Farhan Akhtar’s former driver in 2022. He would swipe the cards at the SV Road petrol station near Bandra Lake without actually filling fuel. The station employee, Arun Singh, would then hand over cash, between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 per swipe, from which Naresh kept a share.Naresh Singh eventually confessed to the manipulation. His scheme involved logging inflated fuel quantities and charging for non-existent fills, enabling both parties to pocket cash. This included bogus transactions for vehicles no longer owned by Honey Irani’s family.Mumbai Police have registered the case under sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 318(4), and 3(5) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is gearing up for the release of 120 Bahadur brings to the screen one of the most heroic chapters in Indian military history — the Battle of Rezang La of 1962. The film tells the story of 120 soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment, led by Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, who displayed unparalleled courage as they fought against overwhelming odds during the Indo-China war.

Farhan Akhtar stars as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, Param Vir Chakra, portraying the bravery and resolve of the officer who, along with his men, stood firm in one of the most defining battles ever fought. The film encapsulates their undying spirit through its central theme: “Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge".Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai, 120 Bahadur is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, in association with Amit Chandrra’s Trigger Happy Studios. The film is set for a grand theatrical release on 21 November 2025.