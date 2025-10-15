Mumbai: Fight Breaks Out in Front of SP MLA Abu Azmi During Gym Inauguration in Govandi

Tension erupted at the inauguration ceremony of an open gym built on the Bainganwadi dumping ground in Govandi, when some miscreants allegedly attacked Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Fahad Azmi in full view of party MLA Abu Asim Azmi. The situation soon escalated into a violent clash between two groups.

According to a viral video, the incident occurred just as the MLA was leaving the venue after the ceremony. Suddenly, security guard Abdul Karim allegedly attacked Fahad Azmi, husband of a former corporator, in the presence of the MLA, leading to a scuffle at the spot. The incident has sparked questions over the Samajwadi Party’s internal unity and its weakening hold in the Govandi area especially as two former SP corporators have already joined the Shinde faction.

The Shivaji Nagar Police have registered two separate FIRs in connection with the incident.

In the first case, filed on Abdul Karim’s complaint, Fahad Azmi and two unidentified persons have been booked for assault and issuing death threats. Karim claimed he had approached the MLA to take a photograph when Fahad allegedly pushed and attacked him.

In the second FIR, lodged by SP worker Aslam Shaikh, Karim and three of his associates have been accused of assault and robbery. Shaikh stated that after the inauguration, a woman wearing a burqa stopped the MLA and complained that some people were engaging in bullying activities in the locality. When Karim tried to intervene, a fight broke out.

Local residents believe the incident reflects the declining influence of the SP in Govandi, pointing out that even in the presence of the MLA, such a confrontation could occur.

Police acted swiftly, arresting Abdul Karim and two of his aides, while issuing a notice to Fahad Azmi for questioning. The incident has also raised serious concerns over security lapses in the MLA’s police protection, as the violence erupted right in the middle of his convoy.

With BMC elections approaching, the clash has created ripples across Mumbai’s political circles, highlighting growing factionalism within the Samajwadi Party’s local unit.