Mumbai: FIR Against Unknown Protesters for Creating Chaos at CCI Club During Maratha Quota Stir

Tension prevailed at the Cricket Club of India (CCI), Marine Drive, after a group of Maratha reservation supporters allegedly tried to forcibly enter the premises and threatened security staff. The Marine Drive police have registered an FIR against 8 to 10 unidentified protesters in connection with the incident.

According to the complaint filed by Shankar Namdev Salunkhe, the incident took place at Gate No. 9 of the CCI Club on Dinshaw Vachha Road. Despite the gate being closed, a group of 8 to 10 Maratha quota agitators allegedly attempted to force their way inside.

The complainant further alleged that the agitators issued life threats to him and the security personnel. They warned, “Keep the gate open, otherwise we will return at night with more people, and then you will see what happens.”

Based on the complaint, Marine Drive police examined the CCTV footage and registered a case under Sections 189(1), 189(2), 189(3), 351(2), 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act. Further investigation is underway to identify and trace the accused.