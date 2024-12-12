Mumbai: FIR Filed Against Sisters in Mulund for Obstructing Police During Traffic Drive

Two young women found themselves in legal trouble after they misbehaved with police personnel and obstructed official duties during a traffic enforcement drive in Mulund. The accused, identified as Ruchita Tare and Hinal Tare, are siblings and residents of Mulund.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening around 5:45 PM, when Trupti Saravate, a police constable from Mulund Police Station, was conducting an operation against helmetless bike riders with her colleagues. Ruchita and Hinal, who were caught riding a bike without helmets, were stopped for violating traffic rules.

As the police began issuing a challan, the two sisters opposed the action and argued with the constable. During the altercation, one of the accused allegedly injured constable Trupti Saravate’s lip with a mobile phone. The sisters also hurled abuses at the police and issued threats, attempting to disrupt the official proceedings.

Following the incident, both women were detained for questioning and taken to Mulund Police Station. A case was registered against them under charges of obstructing government work and assaulting a public servant. The police later released them after issuing a notice, but they have been declared wanted in the case. Further action, including arrests, is expected soon.

Mulund police confirmed that both women are siblings and residents of the Karjat area but currently reside in Mulund. The investigation is ongoing.