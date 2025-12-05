Mumbai: FIR Registered Against 3 Students Over Protest at Vivek College in Goregaon

The Goregaon police on Thursday filed a case against three female students for staging a protest without permission. According to the Free Press Journal, the FIR has been registered under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as sections of the Maharashtra Police Act and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. The protest took place outside Vivek College after the college stopped students from wearing the niqab on campus. According to officials at the college, students are allowed to wear the burqa in classrooms but the niqab is not permitted. Trustee S R Verma and the principal met the police with a letter from the management to explain this position.

According to the reports, police said the students held the protest without prior permission. All three were given notices under Section 35(3) of the BNSS after the FIR was filed. Former Dindoshi corporator Gyanmurti Sharma visited the police station with a large group of BJP workers. Police briefed them on the situation and said there was no sign of communal tension. The group left after receiving the explanation. Later in the evening, Verma and the senior college staff returned to the station with the written clarification. Protester Jahanara Sheikh and MIM Mumbai president Farooq Shabdi read the letter. They said they were satisfied with the explanation. Police said the issue has been settled peacefully and the situation in the area is normal.