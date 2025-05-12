Mumbai: FIR Registered Against Youth for Flying Drone Without Permission in Powai

The Powai police have registered an FIR against a 23-year-old man for flying a drone without prior permission, violating the orders issued by the Mumbai Police Commissioner, who has imposed a ban on unauthorized drone operations in the city amid heightened security concerns due to ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

According to Mumbai Police sources, the city’s control room received a call at 12:30 am on May 12, informing them that a drone had crashed in the Solaris premises located on Saki Vihar Road in the Powai area.

Acting swiftly on the alert, the Powai police reached the spot and interacted with the caller to gather more details. During the preliminary investigation, it was found that the drone was being operated by Ankit Thakur, a 23-year-old resident of Powai, originally from Hyderabad.

The police detained the youth along with the drone and brought him to the police station for questioning. During interrogation, Ankit informed the police that he had purchased the drone a year ago, but it had become non-functional. He recently got it repaired, and while testing the drone post-repair, it malfunctioned and fell.

He also admitted to not having obtained any permission from the authorities to fly the drone, thereby violating the prohibitory orders issued by the Mumbai Police Commissioner regarding drone operations.

Based on this, an FIR has been registered against him under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Powai Police Station. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.