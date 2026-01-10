Mumbai Fire: 3 Dead After Blaze Breaks Out at House in Goregaon
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: January 10, 2026 08:46 IST2026-01-10T08:45:31+5:302026-01-10T08:46:25+5:30
Mumbai Fire News: Three people were killed after a fire broke out in a residential house in Bhagat Singh Nagar in Goregaon West, IANS reported, citing Mumbai Fire Brigade. The victims, who were asleep at the time of the incident, died of burn injuries. Firefighters brought the blaze under control, officials said, adding that the deceased include a man and a woman.
