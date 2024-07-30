Mumbai Fire: 4 Injured After Blaze Erupts in Three-Storey Building in Lal Baug

Four people sustained burn injuries, one critically, after a fire broke out in a house on Tuesday morning in the Lalbag area. Three injured have been admitted to Kasturba Hospital in Chinchpokli, while the fourth, in critical condition, is at Masina Hospital in Byculla.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the fire call was received at 5:09 am on Tuesday. The fire was confined to an LPG gas cylinder, domestic utensils, various kitchen goods, and clothes in the kitchen of a house located opposite Khirsagar Hotel, Dr. S.S. Rao Road, Meghwadi Building in Lalbag. "The fire broke out in room number 26 on the third floor of a ground plus three-storey structure," said an official from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB). He added that the fire was brought under control by 5:30 am.

The injured have been identified as Kunda Milind Rane, 48, with 70-80% burn injuries over the body; Atharva Milind Rane, 10, with 5-20% burn injuries to both hands, legs, and face; Vaishnavi Milind Rane, 10, with 15-20% burn injuries to both hands, legs, and stomach; and Aniket Vilas Dicvalkar, 27, with 60-70% burns. Dicvalkar is in critical condition and has been admitted to Masina Hospital.