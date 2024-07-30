Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory Ahead of Nehru Planetarium Event on July 30 and 31 in Worli; Check Diversions

Mumbai Traffic Police on Tuesday issued an advisory ahead of the event at Nehru Planetarium in Worli today, July 30 and will continue till July 31. In a notification issued on Tuesday, the police informed that whereas the program at Nehru Planetarium on 30-07-2024 and 31-07-2024 is scheduled, entry from Hinduja House at Rajani Patel Junction (Lotus Junction) and exit by Sanghi Path road cause traffic congestion within the jurisdiction of Worli Traffic Division.

It is said that to avoid inconvenience to the vehicular traffic on Anie Besant road, an appropriate traffic management order must be temporarily issued. The traffic advisory was issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police Samadhan Pawar from headquarters and central traffic police in Mumbai.

Mumbai Traffic Advisory

On 30-07-24 from 10:00 to 31-07-24 at 20:00, a large crowd is expected at Nehru Planetarium. To avoid congestion on Annie Besant Road, traffic on Motilal Sanghi Road will be temporarily diverted to avoid inconvenience. Citizens, please take note.#MTPTrafficUpdatespic.twitter.com/hdPsdcmO2O — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 30, 2024

Traffic Changes:

One-way traffic: Motilal Sanghi Road will be converted into a one-way street from Sanghi Path Junction to Rajani Patel Junction (Lotus Junction) Hinduja House.

Alternate route: Vehicles heading to Nehru Center, NSCI, or Mariamma Nagar from Rajani Patel Junction should proceed straight on Dr. Annie Besant Road until Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan Junction, then make a U-turn to reach their destination.

These changes will be in effect from 10 AM on July 30 to 8 PM on July 31. Motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and follow the traffic diversions.