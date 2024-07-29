Mumbai Traffic Police Recover Rs 17.47 Crore in Fines From Motorists at Lok Adalat

The Mumbai Traffic Police announced that a total of Rs 17.47 crore in fines was collected from motorists through Lok Adalat proceedings held on Saturday. Prior to the event, the police had sent advance notices via text messages to motorists with outstanding traffic challans, and the cases were subsequently presented in court.

Officials reported that approximately 2.4 lakh challans were pending. Transport activists argue that relying on motorists to voluntarily pay their fines is ineffective and advocate for the development of a more efficient fine payment mechanism.

According to a report of TOI, “When motorists understand that the consequences of violating laws are severe, they will think twice before breaking them,”said an activist. Lok Adalat has proven to be a crucial tool for recovering unpaid challans. Additionally, traffic police have been enforcing payments by checking challans at toll nakas and requiring motorists to settle all outstanding fines in a single payment.

Mumbai Traffic Police recovered Rs 17.47 crore in fines for unpaid challans through Lok Adalat, with around 2.4 lakh pending cases. Activists call for improved payment mechanisms, while Lok Adalat and toll booth checks have been effective in collecting dues.