Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at JMS Business Centre in Jogeshwari West, Rescue Operations Underway (Watch Video)

A major fire erupted at the JMS Business Centre in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari West area on Thursday, officials confirmed. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) classified the incident as a Level-II fire. Multiple fire engines were dispatched to the site, and firefighting efforts are ongoing. A massive fire blazed through the commercial building, with thick smoke billowing from the premises as emergency teams worked to bring the situation under control. According to reports, several people were seen stranded on the top floor of the building, prompting immediate rescue efforts by firefighters. Operations are currently underway to safely evacuate those trapped. So far, no injuries have been reported. Authorities continue to monitor the situation, and more details are awaited.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Firefighters carry out operation to douse the flames at JMS Business Centre in Jogeshwari West area of Mumbai where a massive fire has broken out. pic.twitter.com/PFg44Oj4SM — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2025