Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at Shalimar Miracle Building Near City Centre Mall in Goregaon West (Watch Video)

A huge fire broke out at a five-storey building in Mumbai's Goregaon West area on Wednesday afternoon, September 10. As per the information, the blaze erupted in the Shalimar Miracle building located on SV Road, Jawahar Nagar area near City Centre Mall of Goregaon.

The incident was reported at around 12.15 pm to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFR), after which local police rushed to the spot are working to douse the fire. MFR declared an A Level I fire at 12:25 PM and said no casualties in the incident were reported. The cause of the fire will be investigated after cooling operations.

Shalimar Miracle Building Fire

A video shared on YouTube shows huge pamphlets of black smoke coming out from the structure. It can be seen that some people are climbing down by jumping to escape the blaze. Vehicular traffic on the SV road (Swami Vivekananda Road) was also affected due to the incident, as fire tenders and police vehicles are parked on the road.

Chaos in the area erupted as a large plume of smoke could be seen from far. Rescue team, including firefighters and police, evacuated a 5-storey commercial building. The Shalimar Miracle is home to McDonald's and Bank of India (BOI) on the ground floor.