Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts in CNG Bus at Oshiwara Bus Depot (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 17, 2025 03:03 PM2025-01-17T15:03:22+5:302025-01-17T15:04:57+5:30

A fire broke out in a bus parked at Oshiwara Bus Depot between Goregaon and Jogeshwari in Mumbai on ...

Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts in CNG Bus at Oshiwara Bus Depot (Watch Video) | Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts in CNG Bus at Oshiwara Bus Depot (Watch Video)

Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts in CNG Bus at Oshiwara Bus Depot (Watch Video)

A fire broke out in a bus parked at Oshiwara Bus Depot between Goregaon and Jogeshwari in Mumbai on Friday afternoon, January 17. As per the information, the incident occurred when a contractor was repairing a Hansa City CNG bus at the depot.

Visuals From Oshiwara Bus Depot

A video shared on a social media website shows people running out of the garage situated at the bus depot. Some people were also seen using fire extinguishers to douse the fire. In a bus depot, staff were seen moving a white car parked in front of the burning bus to prevent further uncertainty. The fire brigade was called to the spot. The cause of the fire is unclear.

Open in app
Tags :Mumbai FireOshiwaraBus DepotJogeshwarimumbai