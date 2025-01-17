Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts in CNG Bus at Oshiwara Bus Depot (Watch Video)

A fire broke out in a bus parked at Oshiwara Bus Depot between Goregaon and Jogeshwari in Mumbai on Friday afternoon, January 17. As per the information, the incident occurred when a contractor was repairing a Hansa City CNG bus at the depot.

Visuals From Oshiwara Bus Depot

Fire 🔥 Broke out at



Oshiwara Bus 🚌 depot

Link road



CNG bus was being repaired

Apparently



Please give right of way to fire brigade vehicles@myBESTBus@VivekIyer72@jkd18@richapintoi@Mumbaikhabar9



VC Ravi Pandey pic.twitter.com/Ob2ySqI6G6 — ANDHERI LOKHANDWALA OSHIWARA CITIZEN'S ASSOCIATION (@AndheriLOCA) January 17, 2025

A video shared on a social media website shows people running out of the garage situated at the bus depot. Some people were also seen using fire extinguishers to douse the fire. In a bus depot, staff were seen moving a white car parked in front of the burning bus to prevent further uncertainty. The fire brigade was called to the spot. The cause of the fire is unclear.