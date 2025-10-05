Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out in Byculla Residential Buildings; No Injuries Reported

Two separate fire incidents were reported in residential areas of Byculla, South Mumbai, on Sunday evening, reported the Free Press Journal. The Mumbai Fire Brigade promptly responded and brought both blazes under control, ensuring that no casualties or injuries occurred, reported the Free Press Journal.

The first fire broke out around 4:48 pm in a ground-plus-one-storey residential structure located near Anjuman School in Bhendi Bazar. Firefighters managed to extinguish the flames by 5:24 pm, preventing any major damage.

In the second incident, a fire was reported at 7:56 pm in a 16-storey under-construction building situated behind the Agripada police station. The flames were limited to the green safety net on the 16th floor of the KSA building and were completely doused by 8:12 pm. Personnel from the fire brigade, local ward office, police, and medical teams were present at both locations to manage the situation efficiently.