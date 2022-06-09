Mumbai: Fire breaks out at four scrap godowns in Mankhurd, no one injures so far

A major fire broke out at four scrap godowns in Mankhurd area of Mumbai on Thursday. As soon as the fire was reported, three fire fighting engines and two water tankers were pressed into operation to restrict the spread of fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet understood. Efforts are being made by the fire brigade to control the fire. According to preliminary information, the fire broke out at four scrap godowns at Mankhurd.

The firefighting jets are making full efforts to douse the fire. There are no reports of any injuries, so far.



