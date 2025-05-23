Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Marshal Showroom in Worli, One Firefighter Injured

A fire broke out in a showroom situated in the Worli area of Mumbai on Friday, May 23. After receiving the distress call, at least five fire trucks responded to the incident. The Mumbai Fire Bridge (MFB) was declared a Level I fire and extinguished within hours.

The blaze erupted at the Marshal Showroom in Worli, damaging electrical wiring and stock and materials over 900 square feet. During the dousing operation, one MFB firefighter was injured and rushed to the hospital for treatment, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Meanwhile, on Thursday evening, a fire broke out at the skywalk located near the Borivali station in on SV Road near the famous Goyal Shopping Centre. The Mumbai Fire Brigade quickly responded and successfully extinguished the flames. Police, Adani Electricity, and ward officials also assisted at the scene. No Injuries or casualties reported in the incident.