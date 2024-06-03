Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Shah & Nahar Industrial Estate in Lower Parel (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 3, 2024 02:55 PM2024-06-03T14:55:49+5:302024-06-03T14:56:17+5:30

A blaze erupted in Mumbai's Lower Parel area on Monday, June 3. According to the report, the incident took ...

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Shah & Nahar Industrial Estate in Lower Parel (Watch Video) | Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Shah & Nahar Industrial Estate in Lower Parel (Watch Video)

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Shah & Nahar Industrial Estate in Lower Parel (Watch Video)

A blaze erupted in Mumbai's Lower Parel area on Monday, June 3. According to the report, the incident took place in Lower Parel's Shah & Nahar Industrial Estate, located at SJ Marg. 

Visuals From the Fire Site:

On receiving the information, the fire bridge and local police rushed to the scene. There have been no reports of injuries or casualties yet, and further details are awaited. 
 

Open in app
Tags :Mumbai FiremumbaiMumbai fire brigadeLower Parel