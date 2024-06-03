Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Shah & Nahar Industrial Estate in Lower Parel (Watch Video)

A blaze erupted in Mumbai's Lower Parel area on Monday, June 3. According to the report, the incident took place in Lower Parel's Shah & Nahar Industrial Estate, located at SJ Marg.

Visuals From the Fire Site:

#Fire brokeout at Lower Paral area in Shah and Nahar Industries in Lower Paral area Shah and Nahar Industries area in Mumbai.#Shah#Nahar#Fire#Mumbai#MetroCitySamacharpic.twitter.com/RFm60byyxt — 𝗠𝗘𝗧𝗥𝗢 𝗖𝗜𝗧𝗬 𝗦𝗔𝗠𝗔𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗥 ❁ (@MetroSamachar) June 3, 2024

On receiving the information, the fire bridge and local police rushed to the scene. There have been no reports of injuries or casualties yet, and further details are awaited.

