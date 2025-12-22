Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out in Andheri-MIDC Due to LPG Cylinder Leak; Three Injured

Three people, including two senior citizens, suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out in a room in the Andheri-MIDC area of Mumbai on Sunday morning, December 21. The incident at Ramabai Nagar occurred due to a leak from an LPG (liquified petroleum gas) cylinder, a police official told the news agency PTI.

Officials said gas had been leaking from the cylinder throughout the night. The family members were fast asleep and were unaware of the leak. When a family member switched on the light in the morning, it triggered a spark and a blaze erupted with a loud explosion.

Mumbai Fire Bridge (MFB) received a call at around 5.30 am. Firefighters reached the spot and doused the blaze at around 7.45 am. Two senior citizens and another person received burn injuries.