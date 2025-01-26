Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out in Electrical Duct of 15-Storey Building in Kurla

Mumbai, Maharashtra (January 26, 2025): A fire broke out in a residential building in Kurla East, Mumbai, on Sunday evening. However, no injuries were reported as all residents were evacuated in time.

The fire, classified as level one (less intensity), was confined to the electrical duct extending from the ground floor to the 15th floor of the Shivaji Nagar SRA building. Four fire engines, three jumbo tankers, and several personnel were at the scene to extinguish the flames.

“No one is hurt in the incident. No one is trapped either as all residents were evacuated in time. Four fire engines, three jumbo tankers and scores of personnel are at the site to douse the flames,” the official said as quoted by PTI.