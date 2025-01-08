Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out in Three-Storey Panchsheel Society Near Sion Hospital (Watch Video)

January 8, 2025 10:10 AM

A fire broke out in a three-story building named Panchsheel Society near Sion Hospital in Mumbai. A blaze erupted at around 9 AM on Wednesday morning, January 8. The fire started on the first floor. Authorities evacuated the building, and rescue operations are underway with fire brigade and police assistance.

A video shared by the news agency PTI shows firefighters engaged in a dousing operation with a ladder attached to the widow of a flat on the first floor of the building. The blaze erupted in a flat on the first floor of the Panchsheel Society. The reason for the fire is still uncertain. However, no casualties or injuries were reported in the following fire incident. Further details are awaited.

