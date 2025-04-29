Mumbai Fire Brigade Deploys 'Fire Robot' to Douse Massive Blaze at Croma Showroom in Bandra (Watch Video)

Mumbai Fire Bridge (MFB) have deployed a 'fire-robot' to douse a massive blaze that erupted at the Croma showroom situated in Link Square Mall in Bandra West on Tuesday morning, April 29. The blaze first sparked in the basement of the showroom and gradually engulfed the whole mall, where several shops, mostly electronic stores, were located. It burned to the ground. The high-tech firefighter robot was brought in as flames were intensified and spread to the upper floors of a three-storey building located on Linking Road.

As per the information, the fire was first reported at around 4 am as Level II after which a distress call was made to Mumbai Fire Brigade, where 15 fire engines reached the spot after the blaze was upgraded to Level IV by 7 am, alerting the authorities to the seriousness of the incident. Videos shared on the internet show the flames coming out from every window of the mall as the 'fire-robot' was deployed, along with human firefighters controlling the raging blaze in the scorching heat of the afternoon.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Firefighting teams bring in a 'fire-robot' at the site where a fire broke out in a showroom in Mumbai's Bandra, which later engulfed the entire mall.



No casualties have been reported. https://t.co/eekRFukyXopic.twitter.com/7CS5ieONqL — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2025

The visibility in the building was pronounced zero due to heavy plumes of black smoke originating from the structure, making it more difficult for the firefighters. At this time, the MFB fire robot will navigate the poisonous smoke and deliver targeted water jets without endangering human firefighters. The robots are designed to operate in high-temperature and low-visibility zones and are equipped with cameras, sensors, and high-capacity water pressures.

Meanwhile, no injuries or casualties have been reported in the following incident so far. Currently, the National Disaster Response Force, local police, and other rescue agencies are on the spot to deal with the situation.