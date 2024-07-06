Mumbai Fire: Construction Worker Injured in Khar Hut Fire After Cylinder Blast

Published: July 6, 2024 12:56 PM

A fire erupted in huts designated for construction workers in Mumbai's Khar area following a cylinder explosion. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), one person was injured and has been hospitalized.

A fire broke out at Nirmal Nagar, near Ambewadi Beat Chowky, Golibar Road, adjacent to Kabrasthan in Khar East. The blaze was contained to electric wiring, electrical installations, household items, and wooden furniture in 5-6 ground-floor hutments. One person suffered burn injuries following an LPG cylinder explosion and has been transported to V N Desai Hospital.

