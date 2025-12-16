Mumbai Fire: Electrical Short Circuit Triggers Blaze at Charkop Industrial Unit in Kandivali

A minor fire incident was reported on Tuesday afternoon at the Perfect Paper Corn Company located in the Charkop locality of Kandivali West, Mumbai, according to civic officials. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Mumbai Fire Brigade received an alert about the incident at 2.37 pm. The fire originated from electrical wiring, fittings and paint materials, and spread across nearly 3,000 square feet on the ground floor of the ground-plus-one structure. Thick smoke was noticed inside the industrial premises, prompting swift action from emergency responders to prevent the situation from escalating further.

After assessing the situation, fire officials classified the incident as a Level-1 fire at 3.02 pm. Multiple agencies were immediately deployed to manage the emergency, including fire brigade personnel, local police, Adani Power officials, ward-level civic staff, and a 108 ambulance team as a precautionary measure. Firefighters worked to control the blaze and ensure safety within the building and surrounding area. Authorities confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported during the incident. Further inspections were conducted to rule out any residual risks and restore normalcy.