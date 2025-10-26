Mumbai Fire: Major Blaze Erupts at Kandivali High-Rise; 8 Rescued Including 3 Children

A fire broke at Kandivali West's Agarwal Residency, where eight people were rescued. The fire broke out on the second floor of the sixteen-storey residential building in the Shankar Lane area of Kandivali West.

Eight residents were rescued from the incident of which two were men, three women, and three children, including a 3-year-old. Three members of the family were taken to Tunga Hospital in Malad. Chintan (age 45), Khyati (age 42), and Jyoti (age 66) are in the ICU, while Riddhi (age 36), who had a leg injury, along with Parth (age 39), Ayara (age 6), Pranj (age 3), and Mahavir (age 7), received treatment and are discharged.

Though the cause of the fire is not known yet, reports have stated that the blaze damaged electric wiring and wooden furniture on the second floor house.

In another incident, as many as 17 persons suffered from suffocation after a fire broke out at a 13-storey commercial building in Mumbai's Jogeshwari suburb on Thursday morning, officials said. Nine of those who complained of suffocation were being treated at the nearby civic-run HBT Hospital, a civic official said, adding that eight others opted to be discharged against medical advice. Thick black smoke billowed across the glass facade as the fire started at JNS Business Centre near Gandhi School around 10.50 am, he said. The blaze has been covered from all sides and dousing operations were underway, he added.