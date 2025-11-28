Mumbai Fire: Major Blaze Erupts at Scrap Godown in Kurla, No Injures Reported (Watch Video)

Mumbai Fire: Massive fire broke out in a godown located in Khalil Shaikh Chawl, Kismat Nagar, Kurla (W), near Kapadia Nagar, on Thursday, 27 November, 2025 night. This incident occurred at around 11.08 pm, visuals shared by locals show huge flames of fire coming out from the incident site which is located within the chawl.

Multiple fire engines are at the site to douse the fire. Fortunately, no injuries are reported as of now. The exact cause of the fire is not known.

Fire at Kurla CST Road scrap godown, opposite Rupa Apartment, multiple fire engines reaches at spot. pic.twitter.com/Cw6d8siFqv — Visshal Singh (@VishooSingh) November 27, 2025

Earlier, massive fire broke out at RMMS Building, Block A-3, Flat 201 on the second floor of the four-storey building on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at around 2:45 PM. A video shared by news agency IANS showed smoke and flames coming out of the flat’s windows. According to the reports, officials from Dahisar Police Station and fire personnel immediately rushed to the spot. With the assistance of five fire engines from Dahisar and Kandarpada fire stations, the fire was completely brought under control.

Three residents were safely rescued from the building. No casualties have been reported. Preliminary investigation suggests that a lamp placed on a bed in the prayer room caught fire, which led to the blaze spreading across the house.